Popular food items recalled after possible traces of metal and allergy risks

Customers who have recently purchased Magnum Classic Multipack 3 x 100ml ice creams with a best before date of 11/2025 from any retailer have been warned not to eat the product after a safety check showed that they may contain small pieces of metal.

Waitrose tells customers to not consume the product but instead destroy it and return the cardboard packaging for a full refund.

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."

Customers who have a soy allergy and recently purchased M&S Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie are warned not to eat the product, as the label does not mention the allergy ingredient. The Food Standards Agency said this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Those who wish to return the product can do so for a full refund.

The affected M&S products have the barcode number 0360944 and use by dates of 12/4/2024, 16/4/2024,18/4/2024 and 22/4/2024.

A spokesperson for M&S said: "Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously."