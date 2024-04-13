Popular food items recalled after possible traces of metal and allergy risks
Two food products have been recalled by retailers as one may contain metal and another poses an allergy risk.
Customers who have recently purchased Magnum Classic Multipack 3 x 100ml ice creams with a best before date of 11/2025 from any retailer have been warned not to eat the product after a safety check showed that they may contain small pieces of metal.
Waitrose tells customers to not consume the product but instead destroy it and return the cardboard packaging for a full refund.
A spokesperson for Waitrose said: "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."
Customers who have a soy allergy and recently purchased M&S Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie are warned not to eat the product, as the label does not mention the allergy ingredient. The Food Standards Agency said this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.
Those who wish to return the product can do so for a full refund.
The affected M&S products have the barcode number 0360944 and use by dates of 12/4/2024, 16/4/2024,18/4/2024 and 22/4/2024.
A spokesperson for M&S said: "Customer safety is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our foods extremely seriously."