Exclusive: Crooked House owners 'want to rebuild iconic pub' - but not in the same place

In February, South Staffordshire Council served an enforcement notice ordering owners ATE Farms to rebuild the building in Himley to the state it was in prior to a fire which destroyed it last August.

It was demolished a couple of days later in a move which was deemed 'unlawful' by the authority.

However, the owners appealed the notice and a planning inspector has now been appointed to decide the appeal, which will be heard in July.

A document submitted on behalf of the owners, setting out the grounds of appeal, has now revealed their intention to rebuild the pub on other land they own along with other development to 'increase footfall'.

The Crooked House in Himley before it was demolished

It states: "The appellant has not refused to rebuild the building and has actively engaged with the council regarding this.

"Requiring a re-build in the same location, whilst reflective of popular opinion, will not change the fact that the building in that location is not viable as a public house.