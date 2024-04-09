Volunteers needed to ensure beer festival goes ahead

It is hoped the three-day event can be held in Kidderminster Harriers Supporters and Social Club in November,

The Wyre Forest branch of the Campaign for Real Ale is struggling to fill some of the key posts to ensure that it goes ahead.

A festival organiser, deputy organiser, health and safety officer and stewarding co-ordinator are among the roles that are needed.

The branch is having having a final go/no-go meeting on April 25 in The Weavers, Park Lane at 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in filling the roles should e-mail festival@wyreforest.camra.org.uk or call 07796 031846.