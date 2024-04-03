Express & Star
Stafford club to host beer festival later this month

A beer festival is being held later this month at a Stafford club.

Stafford Cricket and Hockey Club at Riverway

Stafford Cricket and Hockey Club at Riverway has a festival of beer, music and hockey running from April 18 to 21.

The Brian Westhead Pavilion will be offering a range of real ales and ciders.

The mixed hockey sevens tournament will be running.

Team are three men and three women outfield and a goalkeeper of either sex.

There will also be a cricket match on the Sunday and live music on the Saturday and Sunday.

