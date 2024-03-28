Taste of the Mediterranean coming to Cannock designer outlet this spring in new eatery

Meli Cafe & Patisserie will open its doors to customers on April 20.

It will offer both a dine-in and takeaway service.

The 80-person capacity restaurant will offer a selection of Mediterranean-influenced freshly-baked cakes, pastries and savoury dishes.

It will also offer artisan chocolates, afternoon tea experiences and a wide variety of speciality teas and coffees.

Meli will also offer a range of special occasion cakes, which will be freshly made-to-order onsite.

The deli counter will feature a wide range of imported foods such as honey, olives, olive oil, herbs, spices and hard-to-find Greek sweets.

Meli, which means "honey" in Greek, is owned and operated by Paul Polyviou and Chris Butcher, who have brought their Mediterranean roots to the designer outlet. The partners already run and operate Kouzina, a Greek street food restaurant, at the premises having moved in last year.

“We’re excited to announce Meli’s flagship store at McArthurGlen. Following the success of Kouzina, we’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with them.

“We love being part of this community and can’t wait bring a Mediterranean flavour with the finest cakes, pastries and hard to find products to the outlet.

“Both Chris and I are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from our partners for making it happen” said Paul Polyviou, co-owner of Meli.