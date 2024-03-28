Five pubs with accommodation in and around the Black Country currently up for sale

A number of pubs – many with accommodation – are currently listed for sale on Rightmove in the region.

Whether you're looking to run your own pub or for a new investment opportunity, here are some of the bars currently on the market in the area.

Cosmo Bonsor – Bond Street, Wolverhampton

Cosmo Bonsor. Picture: Rightmove

Price: £600,000 (in excess of)

Description: The ground floor is a turnkey licensed bar with commercial kitchen and external terrace. On the first and second floors are four self-contained apartments that have also been refurbished to an 'equally high level', providing 'excellent' revenue potential.

Listing: rightmove.co.uk/properties/141433571

White Lion Inn – Bilston Street, Dudley