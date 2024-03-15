Penn chip shop changes hands as previous owners pass on baton after 14 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

John Chander ran Chip Stop in Penn alongside his daughter, Henna, and wife, Surinder, for 14 years.

However, due to health reasons, the family decided to pass the baton to close friend Balbir Singh.

John said his last day in charge of the Springhill Lane chip shop on March 4 was "emotional" and described having a close bond with customers.

He said: "It was a difficult decision. People have been bringing us gifts and cards and all sorts.

"I want to say a very big thank you to customers – without them we wouldn't be where we are."

John, from Sedgley, said the chip shop has been known to attract customers from across the Midlands due to its gluten-free offerings, which he added to the menu a decade ago.

The 57-year-old added that customers were in "good hands" under new owner Balbir, who has been in the chip shop trade for more than 25 years.

Balbir, from Willenhall, said: "We are very happy to be taking over. We want to keep the shop exactly the same as it was – I am looking forward to the customers.

"We are making little changes like adding fresh naan bread and shish kebab."

In addition to the new food offerings, Balbir revealed he plans to extend the shop's opening hours, serving customers later in the week and opening up on Sunday's.