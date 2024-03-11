Opportunity to buy leasehold of popular Wolverhampton fish and chip shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A new listing on properties website Zoopla has been placed for the Warstones Fisheries & Pizza shop on Warstones Drive in Penn in Wolverhampton.

The shop has been an established takeaway in the area, found just off Coalway Road and sells fish and chips, as well as pizzas, kebabs and other hot foods, and also sells ice cream and alcoholic drinks.

The leasehold of the shop is up for sale on the site for £250,000 and agents Kings Business Transfer, who listed the property, have described it as a place with an excellent reputation and within a well-populated residential area.

It also said that it was a place with high footfall, based near a supermarket and among several other shops, as well as being based near to Highfields School and Warstones Primary School and having pupils and parents frequenting the area and the shop.

A spokesman for Kings Business Transfer said: "This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established and well known traditional fish & chip shop that also offers pizza, kebabs, ice creams as well as retailing alcohol drinks.

"The business occupies a prominent and accessible trading position, fronting a busy main commuter route, within a densely populated area of commercial and residential dwellings with ample customer parking.

"As you would expect, the area is a hive of activity throughout the day ensuring the business attracts high levels of regular repeat and passing trade."

To find out more about the shop and to book a viewing, go to zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/59255269/?search_identifier=08c34ef9ee98c93487f8c7a0b6180302