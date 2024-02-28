Wolverhampton pub landlady thanks staff and customers after scooping charity award

The Ashmore Inn, in Ashmore Park, has been named as the Charity Pub of the Year by owners Proper Pubs, the community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns.

The pub was awarded a £1,000 cash prize following the judging process, which saw each pub across the estate judged by the senior leadership team at Proper Pubs on the work they do for their fellow residents and local area.

The landlady of the Ashmore Inn, Tina Wood, has raised more than £30,000 throughout the past year for local causes, including a family whose house burnt down, for those that have lost babies support their funerals and children with cancer.

She even puts her personal tips from customers into the charity tubs at the bar and said her work fit the ethos of the pub as a place where people can donate to good causes and had a great community feeling.

Tina said the award meant a lot to her, but said she didn't want to be the centre of attention, and instead wanted to share it with staff and customers.

She said: "It means a lot to be fair because it just helps you to appreciate and how everyone all the hard work that we do, and while it might be a certificate and a trophy to somebody else, it's a huge achievement to us.

"I don't really like taking recognition for myself, and my area manager always says to me that when I tell him it's about the community, he says to me 'no, Tina, you've done it as well', but I don't like to draw the attention on myself.

"I'm really not that sort of person and I know I do a lot of hard work to keep this pub up and going and all the charities we work with, but that's just because I like helping people and it gives me a happy feeling."

The Ashmore Inn was one of two pubs to win an award, being acknowledged alongside the Chapel House in Warrington, and Proper Pubs operations director Matthew Gurney offered his own congratulations to both pubs.

He said: "On behalf of myself, and the whole team at Proper Pubs, I would like to thank our incredible operators at the Ashmore Inn and Chapel House for their incredible contributions to their local communities.

"I’m blown away by their efforts and really pleased that we’ve been able to recognise their hard work.

"It’s so important to us that our pubs act as more than just a place to drink, but a place to support their customers and local residents and I think this shows just that.

"I’m delighted that we’ve been able to do a little something to show our appreciation.”