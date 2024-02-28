Walsall Wetherspoon pubs to serve selection of real ales for less than £3 during festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A selection of up to 20 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at St Matthew's Hall in Lichfield Street and The Bloxwich Showman in High Street, Bloxwich, as the pubs host the festival from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17. The pubs will serve a number of beers that were brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, such as Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy, there will also be some more unusual options that have chocolate and vanilla as part of their ingredients. The collection will include vegan beers too.

Pints will be priced at £2.49 each.

Walsall Wetherspoon pubs will be serving cheap pints as part of the real ale festival

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim

Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

Karl Russell, manager of The Bloxwich Showman, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs as part of the festival magazine, and a digital version will be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.