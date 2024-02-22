Calls for businesses to sponsor popular food festival returning to Stone in 19th year

The Stone Food and Drinks Festival, held in Westbridge Park, attracts thousands of hungry customers each year who are invited to browse the tasty treats on offer while enjoying the sound of live music.

This year, the three-day event will run from July 5 to July 7, with tickets now up for grabs.

In the lead-up to the festival, a number of sponsorship packages have been released, offering local businesses the chance to be a part of the event.

As a not-for-profit community interest company (CIC), organisers rely on funds raised through sponsorship to help cover operational costs.

Festival organiser Richard Stevens has called on businesses to sponsor the event

Richard Stevens, festival chairman, said: "2024 marks the Stone Food and Drink Festival’s 19th year and the aim of the event remains to help bring visitors into Stone to support our amazing High Street shops, bars and restaurants.

"We are always hugely grateful for the support of local businesses that sponsor the event and this year we have more opportunities to get involved than ever, from sponsoring lead attractions like the live music stage and demonstration kitchen through to hospitality packages allowing companies to entertain their clients at the festival in VIP style."

The festival typically attracts between 8,000 and 10,000 people each year.

For more information about the sponsorship packages, email sponsors@stonefooddrink.org.uk

Tickets for the event can be found at stonefooddrink.org.uk