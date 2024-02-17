The takeaway that's gone through several quick changes but remains a community focal point

Queensway Chippy in Pedmore in Stourbridge has been a consistent part of the area for more than 45 years since being opened by Loizos and Eleni Kakkoufa under the name Pedmore Fish Bar in 1978.

It had looked to become a different entity entirely at the end of last year when it rebranded as PK's by their son Peter and moved away being a fish shop to becoming a burger and kebab bar.

However, regular customers and other members of the community voiced their objection and asked for it to become a fish and chips takeaway again.

Last week, fish and chips were back on the menu.

The new Queensway Chippy is a partnership between Peter Kakkoufa and Loucas Kourouyianni from Hasbury Chippy in Halesowen, whose own parents Koulla and Zach have been in the fish restaurant trade since arriving in the UK from Cyprus in 1974.

He says the family began working in his uncle's chip shop in Liverpool then, after moving down to the Midlands, owned a number of shops around the region, with Hasbury Chippy having been in his family for 24 years.

Speaking about the partnership, he says Peter made the initial decision to stop trading as a fish and chips restaurant due to spiralling costs.