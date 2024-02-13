McDonald's launches new menu as popular breakfast item returns
A popular McDonald's breakfast item has returned to the menu after being taken off due to 'unprecedented demand'.
The McDonald's breakfast wrap was removed from the menu for a short time after concerns that the large number of orders would create a shortage of ingredients for other breakfast items.
But the much-loved morning treat has now been brought back to branches across the country as part of a menu change.
The wrap, which is made up of a pork sausage patty, two eggs, a slice of bacon, hash brown and cheese, is selling for £4.39, or for £5.89 as part of a meal.
It comes alongside the introduction of some new menu items – the McSpicy x Frank's RedHot, the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie, the KitKatRuby Chocolate McFlurry and the KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry.
The popular McSpicy chicken burger is the same as it is now, but with the addition of Frank's RedHot Mayo. The burger on it's own costs £5.59 and £7.29 as a meal.
Other items returning to the menu include the Big Tasty with bacon and mozzarella dippers with salsa dip.
These limited edition menu items will be available to purchase for six weeks.
