McDonald's launches new menu as popular breakfast item returns

The McDonald's breakfast wrap was removed from the menu for a short time after concerns that the large number of orders would create a shortage of ingredients for other breakfast items.

But the much-loved morning treat has now been brought back to branches across the country as part of a menu change.

The wrap, which is made up of a pork sausage patty, two eggs, a slice of bacon, hash brown and cheese, is selling for £4.39, or for £5.89 as part of a meal.

It comes alongside the introduction of some new menu items – the McSpicy x Frank's RedHot, the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie, the KitKatRuby Chocolate McFlurry and the KitKat Milk Chocolate McFlurry.

The popular McSpicy chicken burger is the same as it is now, but with the addition of Frank's RedHot Mayo. The burger on it's own costs £5.59 and £7.29 as a meal.

Other items returning to the menu include the Big Tasty with bacon and mozzarella dippers with salsa dip.

These limited edition menu items will be available to purchase for six weeks.

Here is a list of McDonald's sites nearby:

100 Watson Rd, Birmingham

Stourbridge Industrial Estate

The Boulevard, Merry Hill

5 Bristol Road, Birmingham

81 Halesowen Street, Oldbury

Coventry Road, Birmingham

Garretts Green Lane, Birmingham

Grove Lane, Smethwick

Bromsgrove Road, Halesowen

6 Wolverhampton Road, Birmingham

Birchley Island, Oldbury

Belchers Lane, Birmingham

Dudley Road, Kingswinford

345 Bosworth Drive, Birmingham

109 Coventry Road, Birmingham

Parsons Hill, Birmingham

Castlegate Way, Dudley

152 Holyhead Road, Birmingham

Park Road, Halesowen

Stechford Retail Park, Birmingham

School Road, Birmingham

20 Fort Parkway, Birmingham

Worcester Road, Kidderminster

20b Weavers Wharf, Kidderminster

Dudley Street, Wolverhampton

Merry Hill, Dudley

Park Street, Walsall

Duchess Parade, West Bromwich

Holyhead Road, West Bromwich

M6 Toll, Norton Canes

Conduit Street, Lichfield

Greengate Street, Stafford

Stafford Street, Wolverhampton