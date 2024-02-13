Black Country venues promising flippin' good treats this Pancake Day

Known in the religious calendar as Shrove Tuesday, thousands of people across the region will tuck into pancakes today complete with their favourite choice of topping.

Whilst some may see it as the perfect excuse to practice their pancake-flipping skills, others may prefer to dine out.

Among the venues across the region promising a delicious treat this Pancake Day is Three Sugars on Liskeard Road, Walsall.

Those visiting the coffee shop can tuck into a pancake whilst youngsters can sip a range of new milkshake flavours introduced just in time for the February half-term, including Oreo and Nutella.

The Spread Eagle pub in Wednesfield is also celebrating Pancake Day with an event especially for children.

Youngsters who come along to the event, which runs from 11am until 12pm, can decorate their pancakes with toppings of their choice for the cost of £3 per child.

Meanwhile, pancakes are promised everyday at Oh Flopping Fiddlesticks Craft & Coffee House on Louise Street in Dudley.

The venue features a number of pancakes offerings on its menu, served from 10am until 2pm daily, ranging from the classic lemon and sugar to banana, bacon and maple drizzle.

