Where are the best places to buy pizza in the region?
More than five billion pizzas are eaten across the world every year. Whether it's enjoyed in a restaurant, as a takeaway delivery or cooked in an oven at home, pizza is a dish which holds a special place in a lot of people's hearts.
The dish, which was created by Raffaele Esposito in 1889, has even got a day of celebration, with pizza lovers across the UK encouraged since 2000 to enjoy National Pizza Day on February 9.
For people looking to celebrate the day with one of their favourites, there are plenty of places to go to and order a pizza, but what are the best places to go to in each part of the region?
Using the rating system of takeaway site Just Eat, the following places have been ranked the top takeaway pizza options in towns and cities across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest.
Wolverhampton
The Flame Flamin'ly Fresh (4.80 out of 5), 16 Trysull Road, Wolverhampton, WV3 7HU - 15 pizza dishes on the menu in small, medium, large and extra large, including a create-your-own, and seven pizza deals.
Mama Pizza, 88 Shaw Road, Wolverhampton (4.70 out of 5), WV14 9PH - 22 pizza dishes on the menu in deep pan or thin crust and in medium, large and extra large, including a free choice pizza of up to four toppings, all of which are buy one, get one free, and six pizza deals.
Eataliano (4.70 out of 5), 102 Childs Avenue, Bilston, WV14 9XB - 29 pizza dishes on the menu in regular, medium, large or extra large, including a free choice pizza of up to four toppings, all of which are buy one, get one free, five calzone dishes and four pizza deals
Pappa's Pizza (4.70 out of 5), 47 Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton, WV6 0RY - 22 pizza dishes on the menu in small, medium, large and extra large, including a create-your-own, and seven pizza deals.
Funky Pizza (4.70 out of 5), 11 Stewart Street, Wolverhampton, WV2 4JW - 31 pizza dishes on the menu in small, medium, large and extra large, including a range of Indian-fusion pizzas, and six pizza deals.
Bunchi (4.70 out of 5), 68 Ranelagh Road, Wolverhampton, WV2 3EJ - 16 pizza dishes on the menu in large only.