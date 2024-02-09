Where are the best places to buy pizza in the region?

The dish, which was created by Raffaele Esposito in 1889, has even got a day of celebration, with pizza lovers across the UK encouraged since 2000 to enjoy National Pizza Day on February 9.

For people looking to celebrate the day with one of their favourites, there are plenty of places to go to and order a pizza, but what are the best places to go to in each part of the region?

Using the rating system of takeaway site Just Eat, the following places have been ranked the top takeaway pizza options in towns and cities across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest.

Wolverhampton