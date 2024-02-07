The Waggon and Horses in Oldbury has reached out to the community to come and see the traditional pub for themselves – tempting them with lower prices on all draft beers, taking them below £3 a pint.

The leaseholder, who asked not to be named, said he wants to 'give back' to the area and those who might be struggling with the cost of living crisis but still want to visit their local.

"I've had this pub for seven years, and it's a proper locals pub," he said. "It deserves to be busy every day.