Campaign to save Marston's historic brewing system as it's deemed 'no longer viable'
The historic Burton Union brewing system which dates back to the Victorian era is being retired by Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company.
By John Corser
The four remaining union sets at the Marston's Brewery in Burton upon Trent are used for fermenting cask ale Marston's Pedigree.
The brewing company plans to preserve two of them for brewing heritage purposes.
CMBC says low volumes due to a decline in the cask market meant that continuing using the sets was no longer viable.
The announcement on Friday prompted the launch of a 'Save the Burton Unions' Facebook group.