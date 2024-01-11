New owner for Wall Heath pub

The Prince Albert in High Street is one of four Marston's pubs that have been bought by the growing Red Oak Taverns business.

The Prince Albert has been a pub since 1849 and was previously a private home. At one time it had its own brewhouse.

The Ipswich-based pub company has an estate of 227 pubs.

The Prince Albert will be part of its free of tie division.

Red Oak Taverns, which was founded in 2011, also owns the Prince of Wales in Shrewsbury and bought the Six Bells pub at Madeley in February last year and The Croft, Wednesbury in June.