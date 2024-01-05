87 days to go but Black Country supermarkets already have Easter eggs lining the aisles

We're just a few days into January, and supermarkets have chocolate eggs, bunnies and everyone's favourite Mini Eggs on the shelves.

Some social media users reported seeing Easter eggs on shelves as early as December 24.

Ben Pedley shared a picture of Easter eggs in a Co-op branch in Staffordshire, to X (formerly Twitter) on New Year's Eve, saying: "Not even 2024 yet and already Co-op has Easter Eggs for sale!"

Anyone hoping to stock up well ahead of the Easter weekend, which starts on March 29, is in luck, as they'll find a good range of chocolate treats at a number of supermarkets across the region.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "It's still a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products.

"However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores."

Here are some of the supermarket sites that are selling chocolate eggs and Easter specials:

Marks & Spencers – Wednesbury and Mere Green

Two M&S branches in the region – the foodhall at Gallaghers shopping park, Wednesbury and Mere Green, Sutton Coldfield – have gone all out, and are selling full sized Easter eggs as well as other seasonal specials in their confectionary section. Prices for full sized Easter eggs such as the 'Chicky Choccy Egg' and the 'Orange Choccy Egg' start at £6.

Marks & Spencer's are stocking full-sized Easter eggs starting at £6.

Tesco Extra – Walsall

Some social media users have reported seeing Easter eggs in their local Tesco Express stores, but at Tesco Extra on Littleton Street has already put out small Mini Egg eggs, Lindt Rabbits, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, Maltesers Mini Rabbits and Creme Eggs. Prices for the small Easter eggs start at £1.25 for Clubcard users.

Tesco has started stocking some Easter specials and small eggs, but no full-sized ones.

Sainsbury's – Reedswood

Like Tesco, Sainsbury's has also done a soft launch of their Easter section, with small Cadbury, Mini Eggs, and Freddo Easter eggs, Lindt Rabbits, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, Maltesers Mini Rabbits and Creme Eggs. They have also introduced a very adorable chocolate Peter Rabbit. Prices for the small Easter eggs start at £1.25.

Sainsbury's already has small Easter eggs and other seasonal specials on the shelves.

Morrison's – Lower Rushall Street

The Morrison's branch near Walsall's town centre had no eggs in sight apart from the miniature Easter classics such as Creme Eggs, Galaxy mini eggs, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Maltester Rabbits. KitKat Rabbits, Kinder, and Terry's Orange Mini Eggs.

Morrisons has started stocking Easter specials, but no full-sized eggs

Asda – St Matthew's

The Asda store on George Street has not yet started stocking their Easter selection, but a member of staff told me their eggs are at the ready will be lining the seasonal aisle as soon as the remaining Christmas items are taken down.