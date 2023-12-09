New licensee takes over Wombourne pub - with promises of live music, discos and quizzes

Anne-Marie Yeomans is running the New Inn in Station Road.

She took over at the end of November at the Marston's pub and is offering four real ales.

Anne-Marie also ran The Black Horse in Delph Road, Brierley Hill and previously was at the Horse and Jockey in Walsall Wood and The Garibaldi in Stourbridge.

She has reopened the kitchen to offer food and plans to restore the New Inn as a community pub and plans live music, discos and quizzes in the new year.