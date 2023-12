Jolly Stag is now on sale in Holden's pubs across the West Midlands.

The 4.7 per cent ale has been brewed at Holden's Hopden Brewery in Woodsetton.

It will be available on draught only and is not being bottled.

Holden's bottled beers, including Chritmas packs, can be bought from the brewery shop off the A457 Sedgley Road.