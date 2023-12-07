Fried chicken restaurant Slim Chickens adds wings to menu and new December deal

Slim Chickens has introduced wings to their menu at all sites, the closest being Sainsbury's Raglan Street and Birminghams Grand Central, and is offering two wings for £2 throughout the festive period.

The restaurant – which keeps it's ticket times to under five minutes per order – is not only famous for its fried chicken, but for its range of home-made sauces and fried bread.

Slim Chickens wings

Slim Chickens chef Andy Hazel said: "Our commitment to delivering freshly prepared, exceptional meals is ingrained in our ethos.

"Each order undergoes meticulous hand-breading, ensuring every bite boasts our unique technique. With a steadfast pledge to serve 100% freshly-made chicken every time, we guarantee an unparalleled taste and quality."

The hand-breaded wings are available at all Slim Chickens locations.

More information can be found at www.slimchickens.co.uk.