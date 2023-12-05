New menu revealed by chef Adam Bateman at Isaac's in The Grand

The theme is "elevated comfort food" and the New York inspired restaurant now offers dishes from Vietnam and India as well as its usual Americana steak offerings.

A raw bar includes Scallop Rockefeller, cheese crumb £6.50, Rock oysters, lemon dressing £10 Classic beef tartare, sourdough toast, confit egg yolk £14 and Scallop ceviche, chilli oil £6.50 and Rock oysters Rockefeller, cheese crumb £6.50.

Adam, who joined the team of The Grand Hotel Birmingham as Culinary Director when the Colmore Row destination reopened in 2020, designing the hotel’s kitchen space, overseeing culinary concepts throughout the bars and restaurants.

Discussing his new menu, he said: “It began as the emergence of dining options that go deep on delivering specific cuisines, such as Vietnamese or Indian, in an elevated way.

"Now, the concept is being applied to British and US comfort food, and because that’s the food that many of us grew up with, it also draws on a sense of nostalgia. This trend is about delivering familiar dishes like burgers and macaroni cheese of a superior quality, that’s hard to resist.”

The new menu has small plates and mains that will make mouths water, and where every dish is prepared with the best possible ingredients, sourced from the finest suppliers.

From mac and cheese with slow cooked, melt-in-your-mouth beef brisket to New York style hot dogs with crispy shallots, this menu will leave you spoiled for choice.

Isaac's steak offerings are made from 30-day aged Hereford beef, New York strip 8oz £31, Isaac’s rib eye 10oz £32 and Isaac’s fillet 8oz £35.

Adam, who designed the menu with his creative team, said: “Quite simply, this is the food we love to eat. It’s deliberately down to earth but made from premium quality ingredients.

"We wanted to bring something new to the food scene in Birmingham that complements the incredible array of restaurants and fine dining options already on offer nearby."

Isaac's is named after the man behind The Grand, in 1875, Isaac Horton and his architect, Thomson Plevins, began work on a 100-bedroom hotel on the corner of Colmore Row and Church Street — The Grand Hotel Birmingham opened some four years later, on 1 February 1879.

To see the menu at Isaac's visit www.isaacsrestaurant.co.uk.