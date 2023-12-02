Review: Carluccio's all-new pizza range is full of chart-toppers

The popular Italian restaurant has a number of restaurants and cafes in the West Midlands. I visited the Solihull branch on a foggy, drizzly night, but was brought to comfort as soon as I stepped inside.

The ambience was warm and calm, with gentle music playing in the background and smiling staff. An open kitchen added to the luxurious, yet homely, feel of the place.

Prosciutto di Parma and a Pizza Margherita

The chain has recently introduced a new pizza range that brings the flavours of Naples to the UK. The menu truly honours the traditions of Neapolitan pizza – a soft, airy dough, light tomato base and fresh mozzarella. For me, it topped the charts.

A taste of Naples came with the prosciutto di parma; a salty, cured ham, parmesan and rocket pizza. The base was soft and thin, and the toppings were full of flavour.

The texture and taste of this bread was so good that you'll be sure to eat the crusts too.

Out of the variety of mocktails on offer, a particular one is a must-try – The Giardino, a refreshing mixture of apple juice, elderflower, and San Pellegrino Limonata; So good you'll want another.

The Giardino mocktail

Dessert was a creamy Tiramisu dusted with cocoa powder. It was a sizeable portion, but light and delicious. The amaretto doesn't knock you off your feet, it just says "Hello...". A perfect end to a perfect meal.

The Tiramisu

The seats were so comfortable that I could have stayed for hours, but alas, the night was drawing in. I said goodnight to the wonderful staff, and thought about when I'd next come back.

The new pizza range at Carluccio's is priced between £12.95 and £15.95.

Carluccio's dessert calzone

For those with a penchant for sweetness, the restaurant has introduced a Dessert Calzone All’Nutella, a folded pizza with Nutella inside, priced at £7.95.