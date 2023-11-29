New cafe offering range of food at an affordable price opens its doors in Bilston

Get Toasted, on Johnson Street, and a stone's throw from Coseley, started serving hungry customers on Monday last week, with a range of offerings on the menu from breakfast sandwiches to pancake stacks.

Owner Dolly Mann, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, decided to open the business after noticing there was nowhere nearby to catch up with friends and have a bite to eat.

The 60-year-old said: "I don't think there were cafes nearby for people to come in and have a chat and a coffee and that is why I wanted to open.

"I think our prices are really reasonable too – it is something cheap and cheerful.