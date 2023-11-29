Dudley pub launching under new management this weekend

A series of Christmas events are being held at The Hinksford Arms in Swindon Road by new licensee Kirsten Duncan.

They begin with a sixties and seventies karaoke night on Friday, December 1

Christmas markets are being held inside and outside the pub on Saturday, December 2 and the following Saturday from 12 noon.

December 2 also sees a performance from Stephen Turner and his band at 8pm.

An ugly jumper contest is planned for December 7 and a visit from Santa on December 17.

Kirsten, who took over in October, previously kept the Gospel Oak pub in Tipton for around 20 years and has moved her Christmas fundraising for the Kids Out charity to her new pub.

She said funds raised would go to buy presents for children in hospital.

Local shops and businesses have donated prizes for a charity raffle taking place in the pub.

She is putting on five cask ales and is hoping to attract more real ale drinkers with 50p of cask ales each Monday and Tuesday.

"We are trying to rebuild the communuty feel of The Hinksford," she added.

The pub – formerly The Old Bush – is also offering food 12 noon to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 12 noon to 6pm on Sundays.