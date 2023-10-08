Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The traditional Black Country pub that is a hit with locals and customers from afar

Premium
By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Express & Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Love Your Local: The Vine Inn
Love Your Local: The Vine Inn

The Vine Inn is a traditional pub set in a Grade II Listed building on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield, and it has been described as a rare, intact example of a simple inter-war, urban working-class pub.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News