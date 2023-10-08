The traditional Black Country pub that is a hit with locals and customers from afar

The Vine Inn is a traditional pub set in a Grade II Listed building on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield, and it has been described as a rare, intact example of a simple inter-war, urban working-class pub.
As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Express & Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.
