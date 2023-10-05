New pub and restaurant celebrates with successful opening ceremony

The Huntsman. Its a Cocktail Bar/ Pub and Restaurant. Chef: Nandlal Jad

Dozens of people turned up for the grand opening event at Huntsman Bar and Grill, which they had recently reopened following a renovation period.

The new bar and grill is located at the former site of the Bacaba Indian Restaurant, on Birmingham Road, Tividale, Oldbury.

Erjon Mersini, director of The Huntsman Bar and Grill, said: "Everything went really well. Everyone was really happy on the day, we had a full house pretty much all night.

"People were really having a good time, having drinks and food. It was a really good event. Everyone was really happy."

The pub, which is named after the original Huntsman Bar and Grill that was closed around 15 years ago, was set up on the site of the former Bacaba Indian Restaurant.

The new bar, which was purchased by Paula and Erjon in July this year, boasts a refurbished drinking area, with a whole array of new drinks and a renovated food menu.

Mr Mersini continued: "We have seen plenty of new faces since reopening, and we have also had some people come in who remember the old Huntsman.

"We have named this place after the old pub that closed for around 15 years I think. It has been really great."

Erjon, who is a director of the pub with his wife Paula, says he is looking forward to the future and is planning on hosting a range of events.

Erjon said: "We are really excited for the future after the successful opening day.

"We haven't got any events planned at the moment, but we do have a Halloween event that we are thinking about. We are planning on doing a best costume competition, but we are still planning it at the moment."