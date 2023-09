The Walsall pub in a listed building that was once a library and is full of nods to its past

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Express & Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Love Your Local: at St Matthews Hall in Walsall. St. Matthew's Hall in Lichfield Street, Walsall is a pub set within a striking Grade II listed building that was built and used as the town's first permanent subscribers' library.