Pub launching new real ale

Th pump clip for the new ale

The 4.5 per cent golden ale from The Fountain Ales was being launched at The Fountain Inn in Temple Street, Lower Gornal, at 1pm.

The brewery has been set up by pub owner Bill Redwood.

Golden Gornal is being brewed at the brewery's new home at Oak Street Industrial Park in Cradley Heath.

Mr Redwood bought the former Morton Brewery at Essington in April.

The brewing equipment from there has now been moved to the new home.