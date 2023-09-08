Notification Settings

Pub launching new real ale

By John Corser

Golden Gornal – a new real ale – is going on sale on Friday, September 8.

Th pump clip for the new ale
The 4.5 per cent golden ale from The Fountain Ales was being launched at The Fountain Inn in Temple Street, Lower Gornal, at 1pm.

The brewery has been set up by pub owner Bill Redwood.

Golden Gornal is being brewed at the brewery's new home at Oak Street Industrial Park in Cradley Heath.

Mr Redwood bought the former Morton Brewery at Essington in April.

The brewing equipment from there has now been moved to the new home.

Before the move Fountain Ales brewed Bit of Citra at the old site. It has already been featured in The Fountain.

