New Pan-Asian restaurant giving away free Katsu curry to first 1,000 customers

Banana Tree, Birmingham

Banana Tree, an award-winning Pan-Asian restaurant will be flinging open its doors to customers at Birmingham Bullring on Monday and are giving the first 1000 customers a free Panko Crispy Katsu curry, when they order a side and drink.

The chicken dish is also available as a vegan option, and is served with Katsu curry sauce, Japanese rice, edamame, and house pickle.

As well as the free meal, the restaurant is handing out £10 vouchers for guests to spend on their next visit.

Those hoping to redeem the offer need to visit Banana Tree’s website and fill in the form to book a table. Once that’s done, an email will be sent asking the guest to complete their booking, which will need to be done within 24 hours of their visit.

The brand-new restaurant is located on the site of the former Cafe Rouge, down the hill from the bull statue, and next door to Five Guys. They have employed staff from Cafe Rouge and created 10 new additional jobs in the 118-seat restaurant.

Anne Chow, Managing Director at Banana Tree, said: “We’re really excited to opening a brand-new site in the wonderful city of Birmingham and can’t wait to show locals what we have to offer.

“Our all-day 2 for 1 cocktail offer, along with our express lunch menu, means we’ve got something for everyone, whether they’re looking for a light lunch, or a Pan-Asian Feast.”

Banana Tree’s menu is made up of Pan-Asian dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, from soups and salads, to wok-tossed noodles, stir fries and curries, as well as South-East Asia-inspired desserts and cocktails.