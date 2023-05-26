Where kids can eat for free – or for £1 – in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Children can eat for free, or for £1 in some places, over the May half-term holidays

Below is a list of kids' meal deals that are on offer now and over the May half-term, and where you can find them.

During the cost of living crisis, restaurants and cafes across the region are offering kids' meals for just £1 – or in some cases, for free.

With May half term in sight – Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2 – supermarkets and restaurant chains are once again offering money-saving meals. To date, 1.6 million children have been served a £1 meal by Asda alone.

From supermarket cafes, to pub grub and pizza, here are all the places where children can eat for cheap, or for nothing at all:

Morrisons cafe

Morrisons cafes are offering free meals to children under 16 when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal. The offer is valid all day, every day.

Morrisons cafes nearby:

Bankfield Road, Bilston

Middle Piece Way, Willenhall

Holyhead Road, Wednesbury

Wallows Lane, Walsall

Mill Street, Staffordshire

Anchor Road, Aldridge

High Street, Burntwood

Asda cafe

Asda will continue it's 'Kids eat for £1' deal over the May half term, and it does not require any extra purchases, such as an adult's main meal. Children can enjoy a hot meal for £1 which comes with a piece of fruit, or alternatively they can have a cold selection – sandwich, drink, fruit, and jelly or crisps – for £1.

Asda cafes nearby:

Jack Hayward Way, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town

St Lawrence Way, Darlaston

Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton

Merry Hill Centre, Dudley

Avon Road, Cannock

Queensway Mount, Halesowen

Sainsbury's cafe

During term time, kids can eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult meal from £5.20.

Sainsbury's cafes nearby:

Voyager Drive, Cannock

Bella Italia

Children aged two to 11 can eat for £1 with every adult main purchased between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Thursday. The deal includes three courses and a Cawston Pressed Fruit Water for £1.

Bella Italia locations nearby:

Unit 3 Wednesfield Way, Wolverhampton

De Vere Village, Castlegate Park, Dudley

Waterfront Way, Walsall

New Street, Birmingham

Brewers Fayre

With the purchase of one adults buffet breakfast – which costs £9.99 and includes bacon, sausages, eggs, hash browns, cereal, chilled juices, tea, unlimited Costa Coffee and drinks – two kids can eat for free.

Brewers Fayre pubs nearby:

Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

Orbital, Eastern Way, Cannock

Birmingham Street, Stourbridge

Great Park, Ashbrook Drive, Rubery

Clock Tower, Donnington Wood Way, Donnington

Redhill, Spitfire Close, Stafford

Hungry Horse

Every Monday, Hungry Horse pubs offer a small chicken burger or kid's lasagne for £1, and tacos, large chicken strips, mini fish and chips, a dirty beef burger, a large chicken burger, kid's chilli or a large chicken wings meal for £1.50. The offer is available for up to two children with every one full-paying adult.

Hungry Horse pubs nearby:

Sunbeam, Victoria Square, Wolverhampton

Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton

Gatehouse, Donington Grove, Wolverhampton

Keymaster, Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall

Bramford Arms, Park Road, Woodsetton

Castle View, Castlegate Business Park, Dudley

Waterfront, Wolverhampton Road, Walsall

Chase Gate, Wolverhampton Road, Cannock

Interceptor, New Square, West Bromwich

Hussey Arms, Chester Road North, Brownhills

Beeches, Thornbridge Avenue, Great Barr

Beefeater

Beefeater pubs are offering up to two free kids breakfasts with every one adult breakfast purchased for £9.99. The offer is valid between 6.30am and 10.30am midweek and 7am until 11am at the weekend.

Beefeater pubs nearby:

Moseley Park, Greenfield Lane, Wolverhampton

Bentley Green, Bentley Road, Walsall

The Kingswinford, Dudley Road, Kingswinford

Longford House, Watling Street, Cannock

Badgers Sett, Birmingham Road, Stourbridge

Bills

From Monday, May 29 until Friday, June 2, Bills will be serving free kids meals for up to two children per adult, with the purchase of a main dish. The offer will be available all day with a number of dishes to choose from, such as buttermilk pancakes, mac and cheese, and fish fingers and chips.

Bills nearby:

Bullring, Birmingham city centre

Chapel Walk, Worcester