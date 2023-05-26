Where kids can eat for free – or for £1 – in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Below is a list of kids' meal deals that are on offer now and over the May half-term, and where you can find them.
During the cost of living crisis, restaurants and cafes across the region are offering kids' meals for just £1 – or in some cases, for free.
With May half term in sight – Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2 – supermarkets and restaurant chains are once again offering money-saving meals. To date, 1.6 million children have been served a £1 meal by Asda alone.
From supermarket cafes, to pub grub and pizza, here are all the places where children can eat for cheap, or for nothing at all:
Morrisons cafe
Morrisons cafes are offering free meals to children under 16 when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal. The offer is valid all day, every day.
Morrisons cafes nearby:
Bankfield Road, Bilston
Middle Piece Way, Willenhall
Holyhead Road, Wednesbury
Wallows Lane, Walsall
Mill Street, Staffordshire
Anchor Road, Aldridge
High Street, Burntwood
Asda cafe
Asda will continue it's 'Kids eat for £1' deal over the May half term, and it does not require any extra purchases, such as an adult's main meal. Children can enjoy a hot meal for £1 which comes with a piece of fruit, or alternatively they can have a cold selection – sandwich, drink, fruit, and jelly or crisps – for £1.
Asda cafes nearby:
Jack Hayward Way, Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town
St Lawrence Way, Darlaston
Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton
Merry Hill Centre, Dudley
Avon Road, Cannock
Queensway Mount, Halesowen
Sainsbury's cafe
During term time, kids can eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult meal from £5.20.
Sainsbury's cafes nearby:
Voyager Drive, Cannock
Bella Italia
Children aged two to 11 can eat for £1 with every adult main purchased between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Thursday. The deal includes three courses and a Cawston Pressed Fruit Water for £1.
Bella Italia locations nearby:
Unit 3 Wednesfield Way, Wolverhampton
De Vere Village, Castlegate Park, Dudley
Waterfront Way, Walsall
New Street, Birmingham
Brewers Fayre
With the purchase of one adults buffet breakfast – which costs £9.99 and includes bacon, sausages, eggs, hash browns, cereal, chilled juices, tea, unlimited Costa Coffee and drinks – two kids can eat for free.
Brewers Fayre pubs nearby:
Wolverhampton Street, Walsall
Orbital, Eastern Way, Cannock
Birmingham Street, Stourbridge
Great Park, Ashbrook Drive, Rubery
Clock Tower, Donnington Wood Way, Donnington
Redhill, Spitfire Close, Stafford
Hungry Horse
Every Monday, Hungry Horse pubs offer a small chicken burger or kid's lasagne for £1, and tacos, large chicken strips, mini fish and chips, a dirty beef burger, a large chicken burger, kid's chilli or a large chicken wings meal for £1.50. The offer is available for up to two children with every one full-paying adult.
Hungry Horse pubs nearby:
Sunbeam, Victoria Square, Wolverhampton
Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton
Gatehouse, Donington Grove, Wolverhampton
Keymaster, Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall
Bramford Arms, Park Road, Woodsetton
Castle View, Castlegate Business Park, Dudley
Waterfront, Wolverhampton Road, Walsall
Chase Gate, Wolverhampton Road, Cannock
Interceptor, New Square, West Bromwich
Hussey Arms, Chester Road North, Brownhills
Beeches, Thornbridge Avenue, Great Barr
Beefeater
Beefeater pubs are offering up to two free kids breakfasts with every one adult breakfast purchased for £9.99. The offer is valid between 6.30am and 10.30am midweek and 7am until 11am at the weekend.
Beefeater pubs nearby:
Moseley Park, Greenfield Lane, Wolverhampton
Bentley Green, Bentley Road, Walsall
The Kingswinford, Dudley Road, Kingswinford
Longford House, Watling Street, Cannock
Badgers Sett, Birmingham Road, Stourbridge
Bills
From Monday, May 29 until Friday, June 2, Bills will be serving free kids meals for up to two children per adult, with the purchase of a main dish. The offer will be available all day with a number of dishes to choose from, such as buttermilk pancakes, mac and cheese, and fish fingers and chips.
Bills nearby:
Bullring, Birmingham city centre
Chapel Walk, Worcester
West Midlands Railway is also offering discounted travel costs, where children can travel to London for £1 with a family ticket.