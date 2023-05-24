Cheers! £30k revamp plans announced for former Wetherspoons pub in West Bromwich

The Billiard Hall in West Bromwich

New co-owners, Jaz Pangli and Steve Heyer, say they plan to return their newest pub, The Billiard Hall on St Michael's Street, West Bromwich, "to its roots".

The brothers purchased the former Wetherspoons pub from the previous owners, hoping to turn it into a "heritage pub" that serves the local and wider community.

Jaz Pangli, co-owner of The Billiard Hall, said: "This is a fantastic building with a lot of history. We want to keep the heritage really. We want to keep it as homely and traditional as we can.

"This is a true iconic heritage building, we are going to give it a good refurb and re-freshen it up a bit and turn this into a working man's family pub. We want everyone to come back and enjoy a good night out with a decent pint at a good price."

The brothers have said that they will spend up to £30,000 on the refurbishment, with the two owners consulting the community on the decor and the feel of the new interior.

Jaz continued: "We really listened to what people had to say with this, the regulars are all a great bunch of people and we want to keep it the way that they like it but just a bit fresher.

"As far as we have planned we are going to give it a freshen up on the inside, including the decor, and try to make it a bit more family-friendly, somewhere you can keep on coming back to."

The brothers also own two more pubs: The Hawthorns, in Oldbury, and the newly acquired pub on The Precinct in Rugby.