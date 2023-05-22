Black Country beer wins prestigious gold medal

The award-winning beer

The 4.2 per cent strength Davenports Original Bitter struck gold in the cask British bitter category.

The awards are run by SIBA and are hosted by the Rail Ale Festival at the Roundhouse, near Chesterfield.

The competition sees a huge range of beer styles judged across cask and keg format, from traditional bitters, stouts and porters to Indian pale ales, lagers, speciality and sour beers.

SIBA chief executive Andy Slee was on hand to dish out the top awards in the Midlands, he commented on the quality of the entries; “Huge congratulations to all of this year’s winners. The quality of beers in the competition was superb and I want to say a huge thank you to the Rail Ale festival for being such fantastic hosts and for ensuring all of the beer was served in such superb condition.”

Paran Sandhu, chief head brewer at Davenports said; “Our CB Original is hugely popular, it stands the ‘taste, and test’ of time. Its rich copper colour and easy-going bitterness add to its appeal, we work so hard to match the water profile of the historic style, and it’s this authenticity as well as the quality of the hops and ingredients that helped deliver gold.

"It’s a busy time for Davenports as we work on major new launches, to include an authentic new Sports Bar for Walsall, yet more venues to savour our award-winning ales in.”

Brierley Hill-based Fownes Brewing company took home two silver medals. In cask British dark beer for 5.4 per cent Korvak's Saga and in keg imperial and strong ale for nine per center Korvak's Downfall.

Navigation Brewery in Nottingham and Attic Brew Company. in Birmingham took the overall gold awards

Navigation’s golden ale Rebel won in the cask competition.