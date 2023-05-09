Coronation fun day at pub after its reopens under new management

The Boycott Arms hosted a coronation 'fun day' featuring a magic show and circus workshop from Will-E-Droppit

The Boycott Arms. in Upper Ludstone, near Claverley, which is now part of the Admiral Pubs chain, opened its doors to customers again on March 16 following a four-week refurbishment.

New managers Donna Bannister and Dee Robinson are the third operators of the pub in less than a year, after the landlord who ran the venue since September 2017 stepped back in August of last year.

The pair decided to celebrate the pub's reopening with a month of activities, which was kick-started this weekend with afternoon tea offerings and a live screening of the King's coronation.

Donna, who is from Lincolnshire, said: "It was lovely. We brought the 65-inch television down and put it in the restaurant, we had several people booked in for afternoon tea and they came in at about 10.15 in the morning so they could watch the congregation.

Oliver Nicholls from Claverley tries his hand at plate spinning with the help of Will-E-Droppit

"It's just with us with reopening and letting people know about The Boycott because it has gone through a couple of new owners in the last few months and it's been open and shut (but) we are going to be here to stay for the duration.

"I thought it would be nice to get everybody together, get the community together and let people know about The Boycott. We are trying to do a little bit for everybody, whether it be adults or children."

And for the youngsters, a circus workshop and magic show was on offer as part of the fun day, hosted by Tettenhall-based magician Ronnie Bilboe, also known as 'Will-E-Droppit', along with his wife, Tracy, from Tracy's Party Fun.

Ronnie, aged 57, who has been an entertainer for 26 years, added: "Today's event is mainly so the children can come and celebrate the King's coronation with a magic show, having their faces painted and making balloon models.

"We're putting on a magic show and a circus workshop for the local children to go along and have a go at magic tricks and plate spinning so they are having a go at all circus skills."