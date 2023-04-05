The best football clubs for food have been revealed. Photo: BetVictor

Aston Villa has been crowned as the best club for food in the Premier League by online polls, with Wolverhampton Wanderers finishing sixth.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, finished third in the English Football League.

A betting firm analysed the findings from every "scran" or "no scran" poll of clubs' food offerings on the wildly popular Footy Scran Twitter account to reveal which rated most highly with fans.

The Villans landed the top spot for their £8 chicken tikka and chips with a 92.8 per cent "scran" rating, followed closely behind by Tottenham Hotspur.

The best football clubs for food have been revealed. Photo: BetVictor

The London-based club's £9 fried chicken had a rating of 92 per cent, followed by Manchester City's £6.50 chicken and chips which scored 91 per cent.

Brentford's £6 Cumberland hot dog secured top four in the food stakes with 90 per cent, followed by Leicester City's £5.50 foot-long hot dog coming in at 87.3 per cent.

And then it was the turn of Wolves, with the old gold and black finishing sixth with its £3 Masala fries which had a rating of 86.6 per cent.

Meanwhile West Brom's £8.95 boneless chicken bites and BBQ bacon loaded frees was named the third-top tastiest food across the Championship, where they play, League One and League Two with 94 per cent.

The best football clubs for food have been revealed. Photo: BetVictor

Championship side Hull City's £7.50 Katsu chicken with chips secured the tastiest top spot at 95.4 per cent, followed closely behind with League One Bolton Wanderers' £5 chicken tikka dirty fries at 94.8 per cent. Birmingham City's £8.50 mixed tandoori chicken and spiced lamb flat breads came in sixth at 92.6 per cent.

A spokesman for BetVictor, which collated the league tables, said: "For many, stadium snacks are just as much a part of the experience of watching the football as the actual game. But with so many options available, which scran takes the title?