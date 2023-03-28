Historic Crooked House pub formally listed for sale as guide price is revealed

The Crooked House

The pub at Himley Road between Dudley and Himley was revealed as one of 61 pubs being sold off by the Marston's group.

The tourist attraction had only just been given a new lease of life after being given a much-needed makeover.

It has now been put advertised on Rightmove and is being marketed by Christie & Co.

The Crooked House was built in 1765 originally as a farmhouse.

During the 19th century the pub began to sink as a result of mining subsidence, before Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries bought it and made it structurally safe in the 1940s, naming it the Crooked House based its appearance.

A spokesperson for Christie & Co said: "The pub has three trading areas including a separate restaurant.

"Externally there is car parking to the front with 20 spaces, a kids play area, beer garden and allotments to the rear."