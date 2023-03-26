Touring vegan market cooks up a plant-based storm in visit to Wolverhampton

Phebe Skirrow, left, from the Vegan Kitchen with Domini Deleon

The Vegan Market Co travels the length and breadth of the country to bring the best plant-based food and goods to people across the UK.

This weekend, it was Wolverhampton's turn to host the event in the city's Market Square.

On sale were vegan cakes, cookies, and brownies, as well as plant-based burgers and hot dogs.

Fresh organic fruit and vegetables were also on sale, as well as cruelty-free cosmetics and candles.

The vegan market in Wolverhampton

Sam Riley and her partner were at the market with their company, Happy Mouse, which sells an array of tasty vegan cheeses.

Based just outside Oswestry in Shropshire, Sam said: "Happy Mouse was a lockdown project, so we've been running for around two years.

"After becoming vegan, I was really missing cheese and at the time, there wasn't anything out there really with a really strong flavour, so I thought, I'll try it myself.

"And most vegan cheeses are made from cashews and things like that, so I thought I'd try tofu - and it worked!"

Andrea Budon from The May Bakery

The flavours include garlic, onion and chive, cranberry, and chilli, but the bestsellers are caramelised onion and smoked cheese.

Andrea Budon's Telford-based May Bakery also had a presence at the market with a range of different cakes, cookies, and brownies.

Starting off life in 2016, May Bakery was a stark departure from Andrea's former life as a biomedical scientist for the NHS.

Andrea said: "I had a baby and didn't want to go back to work, so I started baking."

The vegan market in Wolverhampton

Megan Thomson, the 23-year-old owner of Love Meg Bakery in Peterborough, also had a stall at the market.

She told the Express & Star: "I started off two years ago now and have been doing markets for a year and a half, and I do online as well.

"I'm vegan myself and have always loved baking, it's a proper hobby for me. Then I made my hobby my full-time job and I really enjoy it.

"Our bestsellers are anything with Biscoff in it, as well as our triple chocolate cookies and rocky road."