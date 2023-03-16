Much-missed pub reopens after two and a half years with former regular at the helm

A Rugeley pub is re-opening after a two-and-a-half-year closure as The Cabin. Pictured: Derek Moore, Amanda Frisby and Grahame Frisby.

The Vaults closed in August 2020 and reopened at 11am on Thursday under its former name, The Cabin, under the stewardship of a former customer.

Rugeley born and bred Amanda Frisby – whose family have been regulars for 80 years – has now taken the helm as the new operator. Amanda’s husband, Grahame Frisby, will also be a key part of the team.

Amanda said: "The pub looks bigger, more modern and very stylish. It’s brilliant and better than I ever imagined. Lots of passersby have been looking through the windows and popping their heads in.

"The feedback has been fantastic; they can’t believe the transformation and love the new design and name.

"We’re starting out as we mean to go on with four nights of entertainment from Thursday to Sunday, including two karaokes, a disco and a singer.

"The team all live in the area, which will help give The Cabin a great community feel. We’re very excited and can’t wait to the open the doors and show people all the changes.

"The Cabin now has three big screens showing Sky and BT Sport plus a new pool table and darts, so it’s fantastic for sports fans. We’re still setting up pool and darts teams, and would love to hear from anyone interested in joining.”

Amanda added: "People need a great pub more than ever when times are tough. We want to spread some positivity by providing a traditional local where people can get together, share happy times and enjoy an affordable night out with some good entertainment.”

“Taking over The Vaults is a dream come true. It was my granddad’s favourite pub back in the 1940s and my family have been regulars ever since.

"My mum played darts here, and my cousins were in the pool team. It’s always had a lovely, friendly atmosphere and a loyal following.

"I’ve worked in pubs for 25 years and pinned my hopes on getting The Vaults one day. The pub looks unloved now but will be amazing once the work is done. It’s been much missed over the past two and a half years.

"People are really excited about it reopening and are backing us all the way. We’re very grateful for the support and can’t wait to open the doors."

Work on the pub started last month and the investment was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, creating five new jobs in the pub.