Cakes and smiles as bakery relocates to bigger premises in Wolverhampton

Owner Priscilla Richards owner of Eden Bakery at the new premises in Clark Road, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton

Eden Bakery launched by Priscilla Richards and Sviatlana Kras have relocated from premises in Cheslyn Hay near Cannock to a base in Wolverhampton, after four years of whipping up mouth-watering snacks for customers.

Cakes at the new home of Eden Bakery in Clark Road, Chapel Ash, in Wolverhampton

On Saturday they hosted the grand opening of their new bakery, in Clark Road, Chapel Ash, attended by mainly family and friends who booked up tables for the event and featuring pony rides in the yard.

Bakery owner Priscilla says: "I'm really excited to be open. I'm really happy to see all our friends and family and our local community.

Guests at the grand opening of the new premises

"We wanted a nice opening today so we invited everybody that I know and love that have supported us in lockdown because we opened in lockdown. Our tables are booked all day today from open till close.

"Eight years I've been baking and making cakes - it's a lifestyle choice it's the life I've chosen."

They opened up the first shop in 2019 just before lockdown started after Priscilla initially set up the enterprise at home in her kitchen and selling items on market stalls and taking orders from friends and relatives until she was able to expand to a shop unit, in High Street, Cheslyn Hay.