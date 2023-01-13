Dudley takeaway receives best possible hygiene rating

Little Dessert Shop has plenty of sweet treats to offer (Photo: Instagram/littledessertshop).

Little Dessert Shop, a takeaway at Unit 6-7, Wolverhampton Street, Dudley was given the maximum score after assessment on December 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Dudley's 319 takeaways with ratings, 136 (43%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Little Dessert Shop, which reportedly opened its first ever store in Wolverhampton, boasts an impressive menu of sweet treats including waffles, pancakes, milkshakes, cookie doughs, sundaes and good old fashioned cakes and cheesecakes.

There are franchises across the country, including a fair few in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

According to its website, it has three stores in Wolverhampton, three in Dudley, one in Walsall, one in West Bromwich, one in Stafford, and several in the wider Birmingham area.