Five of the best cafés/bistros in the Black Country and Staffordshire, according to a food critic

A stock image of a bistro sign.

But how do you distinguish between your average establishment and your superstar?

Well, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken some time to recommend and review five top cafés/bistros in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The list is below and features key information, Star ratings and links to the websites or social channels.

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list and there are very obviously many other superb cafés/bistros in the region.

Five of the best cafés or bistros in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Cigno, Burntwood

The award-winning Cigno, at Burntwood, stands-out by offering great quality, stunning service and constant innovation. So during the festive holidays, it introduced its Full English Breakfast In Bed Kit, so that customers could snuggle back under the duvet without missing out. At the heart of the local community, it offers great, locally-roasted coffee, cake and more besides. The chai latte is superb.

Rating 9/10

The Backyard Café, Kingswinford

Simple food, done well, makes The Backyard Café a real favourite. Try the halloumi and mushroom burger with a side of hash browns or a sausage and bacon sandwich made with supplies from the local butcher and cooked on a freshly baked bloomer. Owner Andrea Cain offers great customer service while the coffee and cake is delicious – especially the chocolate and raspberry brownies.

Rating 9/10

The Brook Coffee House, Wolverhampton

Proper sandwiches with lots of fillings, awesome takeaway breakfasts and delicious salads with plenty of flavour; The Brook Coffee House offers delicious lite bites as well as great food. It boasts a large number of regulars who make a weekly pilgrimage while the staff are friendly, polite and efficient. Portions are vast – expect to feed a village – while the atmosphere is great.

Rating 8/10

Cobwebs Coffee Shop, Rugeley

A delightful little coffee shop with fluffy, homemade cakes that are as light as a feather, Cobwebs is a treat. With friendly service and a picturesque setting, it’s the ideal place to enjoy coffee and cake. Alternatively, enjoy homemade soups that are served with a smile. The staff are lovely and opening hours are from Monday to Sunday, between 10am and 4pm.

Rating 8/10

Damn Fine Café, Lichfield

The Damn Fine Café does what it says on the tin – offering a damn fine experience for those seeking sustenance. The American pancakes are great while the club sandwich is another go-to dish. Home made soup features on the menu each day while breakfast and brunch comes in at between £5 and £15. Friendly, inviting and well-regarded, it’s a great place in which to relax.