Michelin star chef to open gourmet doner kebab bar in Birmingham pub

Michelin-star chef Brad Carter is set to launch his One Star Döner Bar in Birmingham

The kebab bar will be located inside the Hare & Hounds pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham.

One Star Döner Bar was born from one of Brad’s side projects during the Covid-19 lockdowns while Carters of Moseley, his Michelin starred restaurant in Birmingham, was closed.

The concept is also inspired by the rave scene, a subculture close to Brad’s heart - he says the kebabs act as "the perfect post-rave sustenance", with Brad’s signature potato smileys available as a side order.

Given their shared backgrounds in dance and rave culture, and more recently hospitality, Brad and Adam Regan (DJ, promoter and now owner of the Hare & Hounds) have hoped to collaborate on a project together for some time. The pair hope to make Brad’s cooking accessible to a wider audience.

The curated menu will include two kebabs and two shawarmas, made from the same high-quality ingredients as dishes on the menu at Carters of Moseley, including lamb from Launceston in Cornwall, Tamworth Mortadella and Cotswold White Chicken.

Brad said: “I am super chuffed to bring One Star Döner Bar home to Birmingham. Our kebabs are as good at 2pm as they are at 2am, and I can’t think of anywhere better suited than the iconic Hare & Hounds to serve them. Adam and I have hoped to collaborate for a long time and it feels great to work together to see this become a reality."

Adam said: "We've wanted to introduce a food offer at the Hare & Hounds for some time and we are made up that Brad will be bringing his trademark doner kebabs to the venue. We know they are going to be a big hit; between us we're determined to get as many 'babs in the hands of as many Brummies as possible."