Michelin star chef to open gourmet doner kebab bar in Birmingham pub

By Sunil MiddaBirminghamFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

Michelin star chef Brad Carter is set to launch his own One Star Döner Bar in Birmingham in the new year.

The kebab bar will be located inside the Hare & Hounds pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham.

One Star Döner Bar was born from one of Brad’s side projects during the Covid-19 lockdowns while Carters of Moseley, his Michelin starred restaurant in Birmingham, was closed.

The concept is also inspired by the rave scene, a subculture close to Brad’s heart - he says the kebabs act as "the perfect post-rave sustenance", with Brad’s signature potato smileys available as a side order.

Given their shared backgrounds in dance and rave culture, and more recently hospitality, Brad and Adam Regan (DJ, promoter and now owner of the Hare & Hounds) have hoped to collaborate on a project together for some time. The pair hope to make Brad’s cooking accessible to a wider audience.

The curated menu will include two kebabs and two shawarmas, made from the same high-quality ingredients as dishes on the menu at Carters of Moseley, including lamb from Launceston in Cornwall, Tamworth Mortadella and Cotswold White Chicken.

Brad said: “I am super chuffed to bring One Star Döner Bar home to Birmingham. Our kebabs are as good at 2pm as they are at 2am, and I can’t think of anywhere better suited than the iconic Hare & Hounds to serve them. Adam and I have hoped to collaborate for a long time and it feels great to work together to see this become a reality."

Adam said: "We've wanted to introduce a food offer at the Hare & Hounds for some time and we are made up that Brad will be bringing his trademark doner kebabs to the venue. We know they are going to be a big hit; between us we're determined to get as many 'babs in the hands of as many Brummies as possible."

One Star Döner Bar at the Hare & Hounds will launch in February 2023 - opening date and full menu to be announced.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

