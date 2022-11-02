Notification Settings

Kidderminster pub getting refurb - and new name

By John Corser

A Kidderminster pub has closed for an extensive renovation and refurbishment.

The Red Man pub in Blackwell Street, Kidderminster
The Red Man, in Blackwell Street, is also to be given a new name when it reopens at the end of the month.

The pub is part of the Davenports Brewery pub chain and is being rebranded in line with Smethwick-based Davenports' interior styling.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director of Davenports Brewery, said; “Davenports Brewery has added several new venues to its portfolio this year with four more pubs to join the stable by the end of January.

"We’ve picked up two prestigious ‘Best Pub, Bar and Restaurant’ awards in less than 12-months – important awards judged by profiled industry professionals.

"The Red Man really did need some TLC to bring it in-line with our curated Davenports interior styling, branding and standards. We have a talented in-house team of builders and interior decorators who are now working their magic on the venue which should be ready for its big reveal at the end of November.”

More information, to include the new name, will be revealed nearer the launch date.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

