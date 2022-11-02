Kidderminster pub getting refurb - and new name

The Red Man pub in Blackwell Street, Kidderminster

The Red Man, in Blackwell Street, is also to be given a new name when it reopens at the end of the month.

The pub is part of the Davenports Brewery pub chain and is being rebranded in line with Smethwick-based Davenports' interior styling.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director of Davenports Brewery, said; “Davenports Brewery has added several new venues to its portfolio this year with four more pubs to join the stable by the end of January.

"We’ve picked up two prestigious ‘Best Pub, Bar and Restaurant’ awards in less than 12-months – important awards judged by profiled industry professionals.

"The Red Man really did need some TLC to bring it in-line with our curated Davenports interior styling, branding and standards. We have a talented in-house team of builders and interior decorators who are now working their magic on the venue which should be ready for its big reveal at the end of November.”