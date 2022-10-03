Popular Shifnal restaurant and flats up for sale at £495,000

4 Market Place Shifnal

The property at 4 Market Place, which also has three self-contained flats above, has been brought to the market by commercial agents Bond Wolfe.

James Brady, commercial property agent at Bond Wolfe, describes it as a rare chance to combine a business opportunity with investment income.

“This freehold building has something for everyone and is already proving intriguing to a wide range of investors," he said.

“On the ground floor you have the popular Latimer's restaurant, wine bar and bistro, which has a turnover of approximately £4,000 per week.

“But you also have three self-contained flats above, together producing rental income of £17,244 per annum.

“And there are additional two-storey former offices with scope for further development and income potential.”