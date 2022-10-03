Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular Shifnal restaurant and flats up for sale at £495,000

By James PughWolverhamptonFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A property housing a popular restaurant, wine bar and bistro in Shifnal has gone on the market.

4 Market Place Shifnal
4 Market Place Shifnal

The property at 4 Market Place, which also has three self-contained flats above, has been brought to the market by commercial agents Bond Wolfe.

James Brady, commercial property agent at Bond Wolfe, describes it as a rare chance to combine a business opportunity with investment income.

“This freehold building has something for everyone and is already proving intriguing to a wide range of investors," he said.

“On the ground floor you have the popular Latimer's restaurant, wine bar and bistro, which has a turnover of approximately £4,000 per week.

“But you also have three self-contained flats above, together producing rental income of £17,244 per annum.

“And there are additional two-storey former offices with scope for further development and income potential.”

Bond Wolfe is seeking offers based on £495,000 for the property as a whole. Viewings are strictly by appointment with the agents on 0121 525 0600, or by emailing jbrady@bondwolfe.com

Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Business
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News