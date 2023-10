She’s enjoyed a meteoric rise, or, so it seems. In January 2016, Jorja Smith released her debut single, Blue Lights, which sampled Dizzee Rascal’s song Sirens. It became a viral hit, with 400,000 SoundCloud plays in a month. Better was to follow, as her second single, Where Did I Go?, released that May, was singled out by Drake as his favourite track of the moment in Entertainment Weekly in July.