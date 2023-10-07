Halloween events: What's on this October in the West Midlands and Staffordshire?

Severn Valley Railway's Ghost Train

A number of family-friendly events - as well as some scarier ones - are taking place across the region and further afield this month, with plenty of options to make your Halloween one to remember.

Across the West Midlands, there are plenty of unique events in the works to keep all the family entertained over the half term holidays.

From pumpkin carving and ghost tours to slime-making and murder mysteries, here is a list of some frightfully fantastic Halloween events, when they're on, and how you can find more information.

Halloween at Boscobel House, Brewood

When: Saturday, October 28 – Sunday, November 5

Where: Brewood, Bishop's Wood, Stafford ST19 9AR

The National Trust site invites families to join their spooky celebrations at the historic building, most famous for being the place where the party king, Charles II, took refuge after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

Clues will lead you on a Halloween quest through the grounds, and children can gather around to listen to scary storytellers.

Tickets can be booked at english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/boscobel-house-and-the-royal-oak/.

Halloween Nights, Black Country Living Museum

When: Saturday, October 28 – Tuesday, October 31

Where: Discovery Way, Dudley DY1 4AL

The BCLM is hosting nights of trick-or-treating with a twist. There will also be creepy crawlies and animals, a costume parade (with prizes, of course), spooky characters – including circus performers, fire-jugglers and magicians – and a disco.

Tickets are priced at £20 per adult, £14 per child, and £10 for carers. More information can be found at tickets.bclm.com.

Botanical Beasts and Mythical Creatures, Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: Saturday, October 28 - Saturday, November 4

Where: Botanical Gardens, Westbourne Rd, Birmingham B15 3TR

At the Botanical Beast and Mythical Creatures event, you'll meet witches, wizards, mischievous trolls and dancing fairies as you explore hidden corners and mystical pathways.

Children's tickets for this event are between £6.50 and £7.50 and adult tickets cost £8.50. More information can be found at birminghambotanicalgardens.org.uk.

Halloween at Drayton, Drayton Manor

When: Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, November 5

Where: Fazeley, Mile Oak, Tamworth B78 3TW

Halloween at the manor includes live entertainment, Halloween hay bale trails, rides, attractions, trick or treating in Thomas Land, and Rory the Lion's Halloween disco.

More information can be found at draytonmanor.co.uk.

The Haunted Manor, Drayton Manor

When: Saturday, October 28 – Tuesday, October 31

Where: Fazeley, Mile Oak, Tamworth B78 3TW

The theme park's Haunted Manor event will see live entertainment, Halloween trails, and access to rides and attractions. As night falls, prepare for scare attractions, rides in the dark, a live DJ and themed food and drink, all topped off with a fireworks finale.

Full day tickets start at £29.50 per person, and include access to Chaos Cove, Vikings: Ragnarok, and The Haunting: Reclaimed. A £3 charge applies for access to Castle of Shadows and The Haunted Express.

More information can be found at draytonmanor.co.uk.

Scarefest, Alton Towers Resort

When: October 7, 8, and 13 – 31

Where: Farley Lane, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB

The sell-out Scarefest at Alton Towers promises rollercoasters in the dark, live entertainment, dungeons, a ride through the haunted manor, and more.

Day tickets start at £39 per person, with under three year olds going free. More information can be found at altontowers.com/explore/events/scarefest/.

Spooky Spectacular, West Midlands Safari Park

When: Saturday, October 21 – Sunday, November 5

Where: Spring Grove, Bewdley, Worcestershire DY12 1LF

The park will be adorned with pumpkins and decorations, with friendly monsters hosting activities, shows, and trails. The park will be open until 8pm on October 28 and 29 for evening rollercoaster rides and dinosaurs in the dark.

Tickets start at £24 per person, and under three year olds go free. More information can be found at wmsp.co.uk/wmsp-events/spooky-spectacular/.

Ghost Trains and Scream Trains, Severn Valley Railway

When: October 28, 30 and 31

Where: Kidderminster station

Severn Valley Railway promises thrilling train rides and scary happenings onboard this Halloween, and children can look forward to a free goody bag.

The Ghost train event is suitable for under 18s, while the Scream train is a little scarier.

Tickets start at £91 for a table on the train. More information can be found at svr.co.uk.

Most of the above events are accessible by train. Visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk for more information.

The Witching Hour: A spine-tingling murder mystery, Magic Alley, Stratford-upon-Avon

When: Every Saturday and Sunday during October – Stratford-upon-Avon

Where: Magic Alley, Bell Court, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6EX

Perfect for aspiring detectives (over the age of six), The Witching Hour is an immersive experience full of puzzles, riddles, and challenges to find the truth to a crime.

Tickets are priced at £8. More information can be found at magicalleystratford.com/halloween/.

Spooky Halloween Afternoon Activities, Crowne Plaza

When: October 28

Where: Crowne Plaza, Bridge Foot, Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 6YR

An afternoon packed with Halloween-themed fun, such as puppet-making, face painting, spooky crafts, storytelling and trick or treating.

Tickets for this family-friendly event are £14 each. More information can be found at ticketsource.co.uk.

Bag of Monsters, Worcester City Art Gallery

When: October 28 - November 4

Where: Foregate St, Worcester WR1 1DT

Taking place at the Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum, the Bag of Monsters event is sure to get your little ghouls excited about Halloween. Professor B. Spooky has been at it again with his crazy experiment and now there are monsters loose all around the museum! But luckily for us they are incredibly friendly and love to help everyone be creative. For just £2.50 each, you and the whole family can spend the day letting your imagination run wild as you bring spooky creations to life.

More information can be found at museumsworcestershire.org.uk.

Haunted House Family Trail, The Commandery, Sidbury

When: October 28 - November 5

Where: Sidbury, Worcester WR1 2HU

Follow the Haunted House Family Trail around the historic Commandery and see what ghosts and ghouls you can find.

Tickets cost £2 each. More information can be found at museumsworcestershire.org.uk.

St John's Haunted House, Warwick

When: October 29 and 30

Where: St Johns, Warwick, CV34 4NF

Walk through St John's Haunted House and listen to the tale of Hansel and Gretel before you visit the witch's kitchen to make slime and create potions.

Tickets for the family-friendly experience are between £6 and £12. More information can be found at hauntedhappenings.co.uk/st-johns-house.

The Haunted Castle, Warwick Castle

When: October 21 – November 5

Where: Warwick CV34 6AU

This Halloween, Warwick Castle will feature mazes, a scare school, a witch's den, spooky activities and interactive shows.