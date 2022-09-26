Top Halloween events under £10 across the region for all to enjoy

Events are being held for families, children, and for all in a range of activities such as pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving and spooks walks.
We have listed Halloween events for all to enjoy in the Black Country and Staffordshire, that cost £10 or less to enter.
Essington Farm
Starting from Saturday, October 1, Essington Farm, Wolverhampton, will be holding 'Pick your own Pumpkins' events throughout the month leading up to Halloween on October 31.
It is a ticketed event, with availability on weekends. However, the last week of October, which is also half-term, will have tickets released later this month.
Guests will be able to pick from a variety of different pumpkins, including racer, polar bear, onion squash, kratos, crown prince, and many more.
Entry to the event is £2.50 each, and under 3s can enter for free.
Tickets and full event information can be found on their website: essingtonfarm.co.uk/events/
Beech House Farm
The Beech House Farm pick your own Pumpkins event is back again this year, with a 14-acre patch to explore.
Entry at the farm in Beech House Lane, Wolverhampton, is free for all, along with parking. Guests will be able to select from a variety of pumpkins with all kinds of different shapes, sizes and colours.
There is also a free tractor and farm machinery trail and quiz - with on-site catering available too.
The event begins on October 15 and 16, and will then run daily from October 20 to 30.
Full information can be found on the Facebook page: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063558579517
Kingswood Trust Pumpkin parade and spooky walk
The Kingswood Trust is hosting the popular pumpkin parade and spooky walk event over two days this year.
Tickets are available for the event at the trust in Holyhead Road, Wolverhampton, which is being held on Friday, October 20, 4pm to 6.30pm, and Saturday, October 21, 10am to 1pm.
Tickets cost £10 for a family ticket of five people in one vehicle, and additional entry is £2.50 each.
Guests will be able to try their hand at pumpkin carving, take part in their fancy dress or join in on their spooky twilight walk.
Full event and ticket information can be found on the Eventbrite website: eventbrite.co.uk/e/pumpkin-parade-and-spooky-walk-tickets
Bostin pumpkins at Wood Hall Farm
Wood Hall Farm in Wolverhampton is welcoming guests to walk through their haunted woodland path and keep an eye out for their spooky guests.
They will then be able to head onto the pumpkin patch, to pick out their pumpkin to carve.
The event costs £5 to enter, plus a 98p booking fee.
It will be running from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, starting from Saturday, October 8, and will then run daily from Saturday, October 22 until October 30
Full event and booking information can be found on the Eventbrite website: eventbrite.co.uk/e/bostin-pumpkins-pick-your-own-pumpkins-tickets
Pick your own pumpkins - Lower Drayton Farm
Lower Drayton Farm in Penkridge is hosting events throughout October, welcoming guests to come and visit its pumpkin patch. Bosses say there is a range of pumpkins available, including 'massive pumpkins, mini pumpkins, perfectly formed pumpkins, and white pumpkins'.
Over 125,000 pumpkin seeds have been planted over 20 acres - making it one of the largest pumpkin fields in the area.
Guests can pick their pumpkin and then head onto the carving tent and get creative.
There are also spooky photo booths, an outdoor play area, and also friendly animals to visit.
The event is getting underway this week on Saturday, October 1, and will be running every weekend, and then daily from October 14 to 31.
Tickets are £9 each, and under 2s can enter for free. Each ticket includes one pumpkin per person.
Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: lowerdraytonfarm.co.uk/pumpkins/
Canalside Farm Halloween Pumpkin
Canalside Farm in Mill Lane, Stafford, is hosting pick your own pumpkin events, where guests will be able to select from a large variety of pumpkins, and take part in fun activities like family games on the pumpkin patch, their Maize maze plus much more.
Tickets are £3 per person, and children 2 and under can enter for free.
The event will be held on the following dates:
Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9
Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 16
Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23
Daily from Monday, October 24 until Saturday, October 29
Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: canalsidefarm.co.uk/events/pick-your-own-pumpkins
Dorothy Clive Garden spooky Halloween woodland walk and pumpkin carving
On Saturday, October 29, Dorothy Clive Garden in Willoughbridge, Market Drayton, is hosting a Halloween event, where guests are welcomed to take part in their 'spooky woodland evening walk'.
The event starts 6.30pm, and the website states that it is not suitable for under 5s.
A pumpkin carving competition will be held, with prizes for winners.
Tickets are £6 per person.
Full event and ticket information can be found on the website: dorothyclivegarden.co.uk/events/event/spooky-halloween-woodland-walk-and-pumpkin-carving-competition/
Apley Farm Shop's pumpkin festival
Guests are welcome to join the 'pumpkin express' at Norton, Shifnal, during selected dates throughout October.
They will be able to listen to a 'Spookley story being read', pick their own pumpkin and carve it in their carving cavern.
Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/category/42206?navItem=402162
Are you hosting a Halloween event with costs less than £10 per person? Let us know in the comments so we can add you to our guide.