Top Halloween events under £10 across the region for all to enjoy

orange pumpkins at outdoor farmer market. pumpkin patch

Events are being held for families, children, and for all in a range of activities such as pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving and spooks walks.

We have listed Halloween events for all to enjoy in the Black Country and Staffordshire, that cost £10 or less to enter.

Essington Farm

Starting from Saturday, October 1, Essington Farm, Wolverhampton, will be holding 'Pick your own Pumpkins' events throughout the month leading up to Halloween on October 31.

It is a ticketed event, with availability on weekends. However, the last week of October, which is also half-term, will have tickets released later this month.

Guests will be able to pick from a variety of different pumpkins, including racer, polar bear, onion squash, kratos, crown prince, and many more.

Entry to the event is £2.50 each, and under 3s can enter for free.

Tickets and full event information can be found on their website: essingtonfarm.co.uk/events/

Beech House Farm

The Beech House Farm pick your own Pumpkins event is back again this year, with a 14-acre patch to explore.

Entry at the farm in Beech House Lane, Wolverhampton, is free for all, along with parking. Guests will be able to select from a variety of pumpkins with all kinds of different shapes, sizes and colours.

There is also a free tractor and farm machinery trail and quiz - with on-site catering available too.

The event begins on October 15 and 16, and will then run daily from October 20 to 30.

Full information can be found on the Facebook page: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063558579517

Kingswood Trust Pumpkin parade and spooky walk

The Kingswood Trust is hosting the popular pumpkin parade and spooky walk event over two days this year.

Tickets are available for the event at the trust in Holyhead Road, Wolverhampton, which is being held on Friday, October 20, 4pm to 6.30pm, and Saturday, October 21, 10am to 1pm.

Tickets cost £10 for a family ticket of five people in one vehicle, and additional entry is £2.50 each.

Guests will be able to try their hand at pumpkin carving, take part in their fancy dress or join in on their spooky twilight walk.

Full event and ticket information can be found on the Eventbrite website: eventbrite.co.uk/e/pumpkin-parade-and-spooky-walk-tickets

Bostin pumpkins at Wood Hall Farm

Wood Hall Farm in Wolverhampton is welcoming guests to walk through their haunted woodland path and keep an eye out for their spooky guests.

They will then be able to head onto the pumpkin patch, to pick out their pumpkin to carve.

The event costs £5 to enter, plus a 98p booking fee.

It will be running from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, starting from Saturday, October 8, and will then run daily from Saturday, October 22 until October 30

Full event and booking information can be found on the Eventbrite website: eventbrite.co.uk/e/bostin-pumpkins-pick-your-own-pumpkins-tickets

Pick your own pumpkins - Lower Drayton Farm

Lower Drayton Farm in Penkridge is hosting events throughout October, welcoming guests to come and visit its pumpkin patch. Bosses say there is a range of pumpkins available, including 'massive pumpkins, mini pumpkins, perfectly formed pumpkins, and white pumpkins'.

Over 125,000 pumpkin seeds have been planted over 20 acres - making it one of the largest pumpkin fields in the area.

Guests can pick their pumpkin and then head onto the carving tent and get creative.

There are also spooky photo booths, an outdoor play area, and also friendly animals to visit.

The event is getting underway this week on Saturday, October 1, and will be running every weekend, and then daily from October 14 to 31.

Tickets are £9 each, and under 2s can enter for free. Each ticket includes one pumpkin per person.

Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: lowerdraytonfarm.co.uk/pumpkins/

Canalside Farm Halloween Pumpkin

Canalside Farm in Mill Lane, Stafford, is hosting pick your own pumpkin events, where guests will be able to select from a large variety of pumpkins, and take part in fun activities like family games on the pumpkin patch, their Maize maze plus much more.

Tickets are £3 per person, and children 2 and under can enter for free.

The event will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9

Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 16

Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23

Daily from Monday, October 24 until Saturday, October 29

Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: canalsidefarm.co.uk/events/pick-your-own-pumpkins

Dorothy Clive Garden spooky Halloween woodland walk and pumpkin carving

On Saturday, October 29, Dorothy Clive Garden in Willoughbridge, Market Drayton, is hosting a Halloween event, where guests are welcomed to take part in their 'spooky woodland evening walk'.

The event starts 6.30pm, and the website states that it is not suitable for under 5s.

A pumpkin carving competition will be held, with prizes for winners.

Tickets are £6 per person.

Full event and ticket information can be found on the website: dorothyclivegarden.co.uk/events/event/spooky-halloween-woodland-walk-and-pumpkin-carving-competition/

Apley Farm Shop's pumpkin festival

Guests are welcome to join the 'pumpkin express' at Norton, Shifnal, during selected dates throughout October.

They will be able to listen to a 'Spookley story being read', pick their own pumpkin and carve it in their carving cavern.

Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/category/42206?navItem=402162