Top school holiday must visits for under £10 in the West Midlands and Staffordshire

There are lots of activities for children to enjoy. Photo: Katie Stokes

Whether you're looking for a relaxing day out, or a day full of fun activities, here is our list of ideas for great days out, and children's attractions in the area with entry costing £10 or less:

RAF Cosford Museum

The Royal Air Force Museum is great option for a family day out, especially with entry being free and it offers a range of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

It is open daily from 10am, where visitors can check out the galleries, exhibitions, explore the National Cold War Exhibition which has a range of aircraft, iconic cars, models and tanks!

There is also a Midlands playground, which allows kids to enjoy interactive RAF experiences which features a mock control tower, a mini hangar and also aircraft for them to climb aboard.

The outdoor playground area also features a slide and climbing frame, all of which add to the great experiences offer.

Further information can be found on the RAF Museum website: rafmuseum.org.uk/midlands/

The Spitfire at Telford

Habberley Trail

Habberley Trail in Kidderminster is an exciting outdoor trail that offers a range of activities which have been custom built by their team.

A whole host of activities include a mesh maze, large board games for people to enjoy, roundabout swings and much more.

There is a cafe on-site too and tickets can be booked online, where those under four enter for free and people aged four and over are charged £10 for entry for a full day pass. Entry can be purchased on site too with an extra 50 pence charge.

They are open seven days a week during summer and is a brilliant option for families to visit, with activities for all.

More information can be found on their website: habberleytrail.co.uk/the-trail/

Habberley Trail has opened on the 42-acre site of an old golf club in Low Habberley.

Kids Fun World

This huge indoor and outdoor play centre in Wombourne is one of the first and biggest play centres in the UK with outdoor facilities and they now serve food to enhance children's experience.

Open seven days a week, Kids Fun World is a great option for children to have a fun-filled day out of activities, and entry prices are free for under ones, and £4.50 for children aged one and up, whilst the cost of adult admission is 50 pence.

The large amusement area is full of slides, games, soft play areas and much more to keep children busy and entertained.

Jungle Boogie

Jungle Boogie in Codsall is a great place children's soft play adventure area.

They have a range of packages to take children or plan parties and their party packages include hot and cold buffets, play time and much more.

Entry prices start at £4.75 for toddler time, and £5.75 on weekends and during holidays. For the summer holidays, they are currently running an offer of £20 for a summer pass which allows unlimited play throughout the summer holidays.

More information can be found on the Jungle Boogie website: jungle-boogie.co.uk/

Cannock Chase Forest & Gruffalo Trail

There are a host of activities for kids to enjoy at Cannock Chase forest, whether that's fishing, cycling, or horse riding - there are a host of outdoor activities to keep them busy.

There is also a big play adventure area for kids to have fun in, along with trails and Go Ape high rope experiences - allowing the whole family to have fun on a day out.

Dogs are also welcome at Cannock Chase Forest, with rest areas and water bowls available. There is even a dog activity trail.

If you venture into the deep dark wood, you may even bump in to Gruffalo and his friends. Head to the Ladyhill trail to find them all for free.

Bantock Park Summer Holiday Club

A Summer Holiday Club is being held at Bantock Park in Wolverhampton, organised by City Church Wolverhampton.

This free event is for children aged 4-11 where there will be exciting games, stories and songs as well as a host of other activities.

Refreshments will be provided each day and parents must be in attendance.

The events will be held each day from August 9 to August 13, from 10am to 12pm.

The organisers have advised to book spots on their website which can be found at: citychurchwolverhampton.com/hc22/

The entrance to Bantock Park in Finchfield, Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Baggeridge Country Park

Baggeridge Country Park is known for being one of the country's best parks has a range of facilities for family days out and children's activities.

A large children's play area is free to use to allow kids to enjoy, along with a tea room, a community room and beautiful countryside views.

There is also a miniature railway at the park for little ones to ride along on. The Baggeridge Miniature Railway runs every Sunday for railway rides.

A range of other activities and facilities are available at the popular park including horse riding trails, fishing, and high ropes adventure, an adventure park with ropes courses.

Lots to do at Baggeridge Country Park

Wolves Kicks in the Park

Sessions will be taking place at Bantock Park, West Park, and Heath Park, offering 8-18 year-olds the chance to meet up and enjoy playing football together as part of the Premier League Kicks initiative.

Boys and girls, including disability participants are welcomed to join in and take part.

Premier League Kicks is a long-running project funded by the Premier League which operates across communities where it has sometimes proved difficult to engage young people, engaging them via a variety of sports, coaching, music and educational and personal development sessions.

The kick in the park sessions will be taking place on:

Mondays 3pm-5pm, alternating between East Park (July 25th, August 8th and 22nd) and Heath Town Park (August 1st and 15th)

Tuesdays 3pm-5pm, Bantock Park (July 26th, August 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th)

Thursdays 3pm-5pm, West Park (July 28th, August 11th, 18th, 25th and September 1st)

Scotty's Donkeys @ Apley Estate

Based in the Apley Estate, this family run animal park has more than 100 animals with donkey rides available, a picnic area and an adjoining play area.

It is a great location for a family day out with children with a bouncy castle available, outdoor games and an all-weather sandpit to keep kids entertained.

Entry for adults is £6.50, and £5.50 for children, with under twos entering free of charge.

Visitors are able to meet, play and also feed the friendly animals.

Severn Valley Rescue

Severn Valley Rescue are offering families the chance to visit rescued donkeys, piglets, goats, ferrets, and one of only three zonkeys in the UK.

Based at Brickyard House Farm, Billingsley, Bridgnorth, tickets are available for families and individuals.

A family ticket will allow entry for up to four people (there must be at least one adult, or two adults/ two children) and ticket sales are limited due to car parking.

More information can be found at the Severn Valley Rescue Facebook page: facebook.com/severnvalleyrescue/

Super Heroes Assemble Event @ Pleck Park Walsall

Families can enjoy a fun day out at Pleck Park in Walsall, where there will be a host of entertainment and activities on the day to keep everyone entertained.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own superhero outfits, as there will be appearances throughout the day from Iron Man, Superman, Superwoman, Batman, Spiderman, Thor and Captain America.

The event is being held on Saturday, August 6, and will be held from 11am to 6pm.

Entry costs are £2 for adults and £1 for children.

There will be fun all around with bouncy castles, face painting, games, competitions, mehndi, food and much more.

Superheroes Assemble, Walsall

Cosford Food Festival

From Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24, the Cosford food festival is taking place.

Described as 'THE summer event' for all foodies and street food fans, visitors can enjoy a weekend packed full of food stalls, street foods, drinks and lots of family activities to keep everyone entertained throughout the day.

There will be a site named 'Kids corner' which will be an area packed with entertainment for youngsters, where they can try circus skills, workshops plus many more activities.

Tickets are available online at the RAF Museum website, and prices are £18.00 for a family (two adults and three children), £7 per adult ticket, £4 per child aged 5-15, and children under five can enter for free.

Full information on the event and all that is set to take place over the weekend can be found on the RAF Museum website.

Open Air Cinema at RAF Museum

Film festival at RAF Museum is taking place from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4 with a host of screenings of movies for all to enjoy.

On Saturday, September 3, Sing 2 will be shown from 12:30pm to 4:30pm, and on Sunday, September 4, Encanto will be shown from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

The outdoor cinema will be taking place at the RAF Museum Midlands, Lysander Avenue, Shifnal, TF11 8UP.

There will be food and drink available, and visitors can also bring along their own picnics

All information can be found online and tickets can be purchased from the cinemaoutdoor website: cinemaoutdoor.co.uk/telfordoutdoorcinema

Tickets cost £7 for kids and £12 for adults.

Black Country Living Museum

The Black Living Museum are hosting several events over the summer holidays, including family workshops with felt making.

Families can learn how to handle lengths of wool and use specialist techniques. Using lots of colours, textures and designs, visitors can enjoy working together as a family or as individuals.

Tickets for the felt making workshop are priced at £5 for a young person and adult.

It can be a great activity to take part in whilst visiting the Black Country Living Museum.

Pic at the Black Country Museum , Dudley

Rays Farm

Rays farm in Bridgnorth is welcoming families to attend over the summer holidays from July 22 to September 4 and enjoy the activities on offer to keep the family busy.

Visitors can follow the summer holiday trail around the farm and into the ancient woodlands and meet farmyard friends in regular animal encounters throughout the day.

Any families and children that love animals would enjoy the activities on offer.

Tickets can be booked on the Raysfarm website. Prices £7.99 per child aged 5-15 and adults tickets cost £10.99.

Stourbridge Glass Museum

The Stourbridge Glass Museum is holding kids craft club days, where children can have a go at origami.

Craft days are taking place over the summer holidays with admission included by purchasing admission to the museum which costs £4 for adults, and £2 for children aged 4-17 and children aged 3 and under can enter for free.

The craft days include activities such as crafting glass jars, and kids club origami creation days.

Tickets can be purchased from the Stourbridge Glass Museum website: stourbridgeglassmuseum.org.uk

Sensory Sports Day Session

Sassy Sensory Surprises are hosting a fun afternoon full of sporting sensory fun.

Join the team for a fun afternoon of sporting sensory fun! Supported with lots of physical sensory equipment ,large sports inflatables and sports style races and games!

The family session is free to attend, and takes place on Monday, July 25 is for children and families in Walsall, and will be held at Bloxwich Leisure Centre in Bloxwich.

Full event information can be found online

Walsall Arboretum

One of the most popular splash parks in the area with thousands of positive reviews online. Whether you want to splash, skateboard, or stroll, Walsall Arboretum has it all.

Parking is free, and there's also a park cafe nearby. The park is easily accessed by public transport too.

The Splash Pad is free to enjoy and can be visited between 11am and 5pm at weekends, Bank Holidays and school holidays and from 11am to 3pm on weekdays during term time.

Walsall Council will communicate any closures of the attraction via the "Our Walsall" Facebook page.

Lichfield Street, Walsall, WS4 2BU

Dartmouth Park and Splash Pad

Close to the sprawling Sandwell Valley Country Park, Dartmouth splash pad is open from June until September 19, from 12pm - 4pm every day.

Other fun facilities at the park include a children's play area, an outdoor gym, climbing wall and basketball courts. Inside the Pavilion, visitors will find toilets, refreshments, a viewing tower and community room. For those wanting to get active, there are plenty of walking and jogging routes available, where you can admire the floral displays along the way. Make sure to visit the sensory garden and enjoy the surrounding sounds and smells.

Dartmouth Park is easy to reach via public transport, being just a short walk from the bus station in West Bromwich town centre, and there's plenty of parking at the King George V Playing Fields car park. Entrances for those going on foot can be found on Reform Street, Dagger Lane, Herbert Street, Lodge Hill and from Sandwell Valley.

Sandwell Valley Country Park, West Bromwich B70 6UA

Splash Pad at Brinton Park, Kidderminster

Although Brinton Park's wet play area is under maintenance at the moment, Wyre Forest District council is hoping to get it up and running during the summer. Visitors can still enjoy the playground and large grassy areas for a picnic or walk.

Once it is open, the kids can enjoy the water jets and slides.

Sutton Road, Kidderminster DY11 7BB

Ninja Warrior UK

The newly opened venue in Walsall is an exciting place to visit for days out.

Children aged 4+ and adults can take part in the Ninja Warrior UK courses, whilst there is also a mini ninja soft play area for ages 0-3, with tickets starting at £3.50.

The venue can be found at Unit 7/8, Crown Wharf Retail Park, Walsall, WS2 8LL.

Ninja Warrior course in Walsall..

Black Country Food & Drink Festival

Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, the Black Country food & drink festival will be hosted in the grounds of Himley Hall.

From August 27 to 29, visitors can enjoy foods and drinks from vendors across the world, with a whole host of things to eat and drink.

Over 140 food and drink stalls will be available to visit, along with a dedicated vegetarian/vegan village.

Live entertainment will be provided along with appearances from celebrity guests Jean-Christophe Novelli, Parveen the Spice Queen, Rustie Lee and Wolves legend Steve Bull.

Tickets are available for £5 per adult, whilst under fives can attend for free.

Further information and ticket purchasing can be found online: himleyhallandpark.co.uk/events-1/the-black-country-food-and-drink-festival-august-bank-holiday-weekend

Commonwealth Games King Kong park

From July 22 to August 8, the King Kong Park in Birmingham will be open from 10am to 11pm each day, and entry is free of charge.

The site has been set up celebrating the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham, and it features an exact replica of the King Kong statue that stood next to Birmingham's Bull Ring shopping centre in the 1970's.

Visitors to the site can expect music, food, big screens and also a running track for people to take part in activities, fitness classes and organised sports.