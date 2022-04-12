Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Model train enthusiasts urged to get on board for Sutton Coldfield event

By Matthew PanterWhat's OnPublished:

Model train enthusiasts will be chuffed to learn that a much-loved exhibition is back in Sutton Coldfield.

Model railway picture courtesy of Chris Nevard
Model railway picture courtesy of Chris Nevard

The Sutton Coldfield Railway Society has announced the popular event is on track for another year and train fans of all ages are welcome to attend next week.

This year’s event will take place at the Trinity Centre at the top of Mill Street, Sutton Coldfield, on the weekend of April 22-23.

It will run from 2-8pm on the Friday and 10am until 4.30pm the following day.

Admission prices remains at £4 for adults, while accompanied children under the age of 16 are admitted for free.

Twelve layouts will be on display along with traders and other items of interest such as the winning photographs from the recent members’ competition.

Parking is limited to disabled only so visitors are asked to use town centre car parks or public transport.

What's On
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News