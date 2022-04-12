Model train enthusiasts urged to get on board for Sutton Coldfield event

Model railway picture courtesy of Chris Nevard

The Sutton Coldfield Railway Society has announced the popular event is on track for another year and train fans of all ages are welcome to attend next week.

This year’s event will take place at the Trinity Centre at the top of Mill Street, Sutton Coldfield, on the weekend of April 22-23.

It will run from 2-8pm on the Friday and 10am until 4.30pm the following day.

Admission prices remains at £4 for adults, while accompanied children under the age of 16 are admitted for free.

Twelve layouts will be on display along with traders and other items of interest such as the winning photographs from the recent members’ competition.